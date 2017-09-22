50 pupils ill after eating muffins in Limpopo

RUSTENBURG – At least 50 schoolchildren fell ill after eating muffins at a high school in Mokopane on Friday, Limpopo paramedics said.

“Reports from the scene said that approximately 50 learners had eaten the muffins and were feeling ill,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said.

He said the pupils vomited and had stomach cramps.

eNCA | Mother confesses to poisoning her children https://t.co/k0oYb2wNHG pic.twitter.com/gfnaceTAHg — eNCA (@eNCA) May 28, 2017

“The learners were assessed by paramedics and it was found that 20 of them needed to be taken to hospital,” Dollman added.

He said it was suspected that they may have had food poisoning and additional resources were requested to assist at the scene.

African News Agency