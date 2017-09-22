Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

50 pupils ill after eating muffins in Limpopo

  • South Africa
Image of a apple muffin, 24 March 2010. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

RUSTENBURG – At least 50 schoolchildren fell ill after eating muffins at a high school in Mokopane on Friday, Limpopo paramedics said.

“Reports from the scene said that approximately 50 learners had eaten the muffins and were feeling ill,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said.

READ: Suspected food poisoning kills three pupils

He said the pupils vomited and had stomach cramps.

 

“The learners were assessed by paramedics and it was found that 20 of them needed to be taken to hospital,” Dollman added.

He said it was suspected that they may have had food poisoning and additional resources were requested to assist at the scene.

African News Agency

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close