SA horse meat imports doubles

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has imported 80 tonnes of horse meat in the last year and kept 75,000 kg of it according to a report by Business Insider SA .

Wandile Sihlobo, an analyst from the Agricultural Business Chamber, told Business Insider it is a 51% increase from last year.

Horse meat used for human consumption is certified by the authorities. According to the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries, it is legal in South Africa to mix horse meat with other products if it is labelled accurately on the packaging.

David Wolpert, CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters, says the imported horse meat is probably meant for human consumption.

In 2013, researchers at Stellenbosch University found anything from soya, donkey, goat meat, and water buffalo in up to 68% of the 139 minced meats, burger patties, deli meats, sausages, and dried meats that were tested.

Horse meat was found in millions of ready meals labelled as containing only beef in Europe in 2013, a scandal that quickly negatively impacted sales of the meat.

Eating horse meat is regarded as taboo in some European countries, notably Britain, but is still widespread in Belgium, France, Spain, and Italy, although consumption is in long-term decline.

Brazilian exports of horsemeat have recently recovered somewhat.

