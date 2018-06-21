Cop killed, 6 arrested after Hillbrow cash van heist

A police officer has been shot dead during a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. Two security guards and two bystanders were wounded in the incident. Photo: Twitter: @visiontactical.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has been shot dead during a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Hillbrow in central Johannesburg.

Two security guards and two bystanders were wounded in the Thursday’s incident.

#sapsHQ Suspects arrested, police member fatally wounded following attack on cash van in Hillbrow. Acting PC, Lt Gen Mfazi, has expressed his dismay at the killing of one of our own in blue in a shoot-out with armed #CIT robbery suspects earlier today. MEhttps://t.co/0qfZwvjmgv pic.twitter.com/faA59AyUyv — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 21, 2018

Police said suspects fired shots at a parked CIT van and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

A shootout ensued when officers pursued the getaway car.

Six suspects in total were arrested.

Another #CIT in Hillbrow happened few seconds Ago pic.twitter.com/yHz5Zf8ao0 — King Kong® ---- (@fistorolla) June 21, 2018

Scenes in Hillbrow! #VisionTactical responded to a CIT shooting incident. SWAT members & intervention units still on scene. pic.twitter.com/mKYno3tyL5 — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) June 21, 2018

eNCA