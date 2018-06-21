Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Cop killed, 6 arrested after Hillbrow cash van heist

  • South Africa
A police officer has been shot dead during a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. Two security guards and two bystanders were wounded in the incident. Photo: Twitter: @visiontactical.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has been shot dead during a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Hillbrow in central Johannesburg.

Two security guards and two bystanders were wounded in the Thursday’s incident.

Police said suspects fired shots at a parked CIT van and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

A shootout ensued when officers pursued the getaway car.

Six suspects in total were arrested.

 

