Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

61 arrests, no convictions in KZN political killings: MEC

  • South Africa
File: KZN MEC for community safety says that Police have made 61 arrests in connection with the province's political killings. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – More than 60 people have been arrested in KwaZulu Natal in connection with ongoing political violence in the province, community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said on Wednesday.

As yet, no one has been successfully prosecuted.

READ: Corruption drives KZN political violence: Analyst 

The MEC said that about 41 cases which are politically related have been opened and in relation to them 61 arrests have been made.

“The cases include murder, intimidation and assault,” Kaunda said.

“As a province of KZN we have full confidence in the SAPS and law enforcement agencies that they will be able to rise to the occasion because we have seen one case that took long, the killing of Pongola ward seven municipality. The councilor was killed around May. The first suspect has been arrested. Three weeks ago the second suspect was arrested.”

READ: ANC KZN official murdered after Ramaphosa speech

Kaunda said another two suspects were recently arrested In Umzimkhulu.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close