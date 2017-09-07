61 arrests, no convictions in KZN political killings: MEC

File: KZN MEC for community safety says that Police have made 61 arrests in connection with the province's political killings. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – More than 60 people have been arrested in KwaZulu Natal in connection with ongoing political violence in the province, community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said on Wednesday.

As yet, no one has been successfully prosecuted.

The MEC said that about 41 cases which are politically related have been opened and in relation to them 61 arrests have been made.

“The cases include murder, intimidation and assault,” Kaunda said.

“As a province of KZN we have full confidence in the SAPS and law enforcement agencies that they will be able to rise to the occasion because we have seen one case that took long, the killing of Pongola ward seven municipality. The councilor was killed around May. The first suspect has been arrested. Three weeks ago the second suspect was arrested.”

Kaunda said another two suspects were recently arrested In Umzimkhulu.

eNCA