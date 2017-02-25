7 dead in KZN crash

DURBAN - Early Saturday morning, seven people lost their lives in a crash in Northern KZN.
Paramedics from the KZN Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash just after 7am on the R34 at Blood river, between Dundee and Vryheid.
The crash involved two light motor vehicles and a truck.
Among the seven people who sustained fatal injuries in the crash, were two teenagers.
One person had sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene before being transported to hospital by the paramedics from a private ambulance service.
The exact cause of the crash is not known at this time and is being investigated by the police.
