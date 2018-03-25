8 Limpopo families homeless after flooding

Muddy streets are all thats left from the flooding and damaged homes in Pienaarsrivier. Photo: eNCA/ Silindelo Masikane

PIENAARSRIVER, Limpopo - At least eight Pienaarsrivier families are homeless following major flooding in the area.

The Limpopo government offered to help them with shelter, but most have moved in with neighbours.

Several families were evacuated as heavy rains battered their homes.

Search and rescue teams helped people save whatever they could.

With houses close to a river, residents say they live in constant fear.

The provincial government is now being urged to find preventative solutions so this does not happen again.

The R101, which was closed due to flooding on Saturday, was reopened by Sunday.

eNCA