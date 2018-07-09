9 days into July, not all grants have been paid

File: Sassa says more than 90 percent of social grant beneficiaries have received their monthly payments.Grant beneficiaries who have not received their money for July have told eNCA though that they can't take medication without eating first. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says more than 90 percent of social grant beneficiaries have received their monthly payments.

Last week Sassa faced a crisis of failed payments and technical glitches, leaving over 700,000 social-grant recipients desperate.

Sassa has asked beneficiaries to be patient as the agency switches to the new card system.

Sassa spokesperson, Paseka Letstasi said : "I think we know that when there is a new system which is introduced, these are teething problems and sometimes you need to a trial run to see if things are running smoothly as possible, especially when a process starts. However, that was done and in some instances, we know that these problems would crop up."

Grant beneficiaries who have not received their money for July have told eNCA though that they can't take medication without eating first, yet have no money for food.

Sassa, however, is adamant the system failures that affected this month's payments won't be repeated.

