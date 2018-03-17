Hawks approach Shaik after Zuma prosecution announcement

File: Schabir Shaik has been approached by the Hawks after the NPA decided to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: AFP / STR

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma's former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik has been approached by the Hawks, following the NPA's decision to prosecute the former president.

Both Zuma and Shaik were accused of having improperly benefitted from the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.

Shaik was convicted for his role in the matter in 2005 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He only served over two years in prison and was later released on medical parole.

Zuma will face charges relating to fraud, racketeering and corruption for his alleged involvement in the arms deal.

He denies the allegations.

Other potential witnesses, like Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille, have also been approached.

