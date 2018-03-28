NMBM Patriotic Alliance hits out at 'arrogant racist' Malema

File: Patriotic Alliance's Marlon Daniels says EFF leader Julius Malema is a racist of note.

JOHANNESBURG – The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has come out guns blazing against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Jilius Malema.

Parties are at loggerheads over the issue of whether Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (NMBM) Mayor Athol Trollip should be removed from office.

Crowds gathered outside the city hall at noon, united against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) ‘coalition of corruption’ seeking to oust the mayor.

Today at 12h00, we gather outside City Hall in Nelson Mandela Bay, united against the EFF/ANC coalition of corruption.



The people of NMB refuse to let the EFF hand the Metro back to the corrupt ANC. #SaveNMB pic.twitter.com/NTe0UQjiMm — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 28, 2018

The PA’s Marlon Daniels said Malema offered him the position of mayor, should his party vote with the EFF in a motion of no confidence to remove Trollip.

He labelled Malema an “arrogant racist.”

Daniels said other parties thought the PA would jump when offered a big bone.

eNCA