A final goodbye for Billy Modise

JOHANNESBURG, 28 June 2018 - Struggle stalwart and former ambassador Billy Modise has been laid to rest. President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to him at his funeral service earlier. Modise died last week after a long illness.

Modise was a former South African ambassador to Canada.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy at the Special Official Funeral service of the late former Chief of State Protocol, Ambassador Billy Modise, at Marks Park Sports Field in Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/WKOhlrQfDr — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) June 28, 2018

He passed away last week at the age of 87 after a long illness.

“From his earliest experiences of the indignity and injustice of racial discrimination bra Billy was driven throughout his whole life by a profound concern for the plight of the oppressed, vulnerable, poor and exploited people of our country.”

He was drawn to the revolutionary politics of the congress movement because this movement sought a fundamentally different order of social and economic relations. This movement sought a society free from the inequity of apartheid dispossession and subjugation in which every person could realise their potential,” Ramaphosa said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former Presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki have arrived for the funeral of ambassador #BillyModise @eNCA — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) June 28, 2018

