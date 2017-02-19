Abalone worth R7.5m seized in Durbanville

17 February 2017 - An integrated team comprising the Hawks, SAPS K9 and DAAF units, followed up on information and recovered more than 23,000 units of wet and dry abalone in Durbanville worth R7.5 million. Photo: Facebook.com/SAPoliceService

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police recovered abalone valued at approximately R7.5-million in a raid in Durbanville on Friday.

An integrated team comprising the Hawks, SAPS K9 unit and the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries followed up on information and descended on a house in Sonstraal, the SAPS said.

No one was home at the time, but it appeared the abalaone had recently been abandoned.

More than 23,000 units of wet and dry abalone were recovered.

CREDIT: Facebook.com/SAPoliceService

The raid is part of ongoing operations to address abalone-related crime. The latest haul brings the total units of seized abalone to more than 52,000 in a week, which is valued at R12-million.

Twelve people have been arrested so far and have appeared in courts.

More arrests are expected.

eNCA