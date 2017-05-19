AbaThembu king's brother reportedly kidnapped

Prince Mankunku Dalindyebo (middle) has reportedly been kidnapped. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The brother of jailed abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has reportedly been kidnapped.

Prince Mankunku Dalindyebo was captured by four armed men earlier in Mtata, Eastern Cape.

He managed to hide his phone from kidnappers and alerted his lawyer.

His lawyer, Advocate Matthew Mpahlwa, said the family is very shocked.

"He was accosted by four armed men who fled in the direction of Kokstad.

"He informed me that he had been snatched and doesn't know where he is.

"His last words were: 'Please help'," said Mpahlwa.

A police report has been filed.

eNCA