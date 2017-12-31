Abattoir closure premature: Sovereign Foods

File: The first case of listeria linked to the tainted product was registered by the authorities in September last year. Since then 20 cases have been reported, with 15 people falling ill since June. Photo: AFP / MYCHELE DANIAU

JOHANNESBURG – The Sovereign Foods abattoir in Pretoria has responded after it's abattoir facility was temporarily shut down in light of the discovery of listeria pathogens in some of its meat products.

The discovery came after a patient was recently diagnosed with the food-borne disease listeriosis.

Sovereign has labelled the decision by the Department of Health as “premature and unfounded.”

The company claims that it submitted 14 food samples to the Department for tests and that the Department found 8 of these to contain Listeria monocytogens.

However, it says it also submitted a duplicate set of samples for independent analysis to a company called Deltamune, and that the company found no traces of Listeria in its foods samples.

“Despite discrepancies in these results, representatives from the Tshwane Department of Health served a prohibition notice – in terms of Regulations 4 (3) of Regulations governing the General Hygiene for food premises and the transport of food – on Sovereign Foods management that insists that the abattoir not operate until they inspected and resampled the environment on 27 December 2017,” the company said in a statement.

Sovereign says the company is taking steps in correspondence with the Department of Health, requesting that the prohibition notice be reviewed and set aside until additional test results are released.

eNCA