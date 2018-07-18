Cape Town Madiba mosaic to be built from food cans

File: Former President Nelson Mandela would have turned 100 years old had he still been alive. Photo: epa / Kim Ludbrook

CAPE TOWN - The office of the Western Cape Premier on Tuesday announced one of the largest mosaics will be built using 29,000 food cans in Cape Town to commemorate the centenary of the birth of the late statesman Nelson Mandela.

Premier Helen Zille is set to take part in the annual LEAP Science & Maths Schools ‘Mandela Day’ programme on Wednesday, where the mosaic of Madiba will be built in partnership with Canal Walk Shopping Centre, various corporates, community volunteers, along with several public figures.

The food cans will later be distributed to local community organisations working with children and youth across the city of Cape Town including areas such as Heideveld, Phillipi, Langa and Athlone, among others.

In a separate event, the Western Cape social development MEC Albert Fritz will join internationally renowned celebrity chef, Jenny Morris, to bake bread and make soup for the needy, and to raise funds for charity and shelters for the homeless.

Morris also called on South Africans and corporates to order especially baked muffins at R20 each.

Each muffin sold will see the proceeds provide a warm bed to two homeless and needy residents at The Haven Night Shelter in Cape Town.

African News Agency