Abrahams decision on Zuma prosecution to be announced on Friday afternoon

File: Advocate Shaun Abrahams has said he will brief the media at 3:30pm on Friday as to whether the NPA will prosecute former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, will announce his decision on whether to prosecute former president Zuma at 3.30pm on Friday.

The highly anticipated decision will be made during a press briefing scheduled at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head office in Silverton, east of Pretoria.

BREAKING at 15:30 NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will announce whether former President Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted or not #SABCNews — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) March 16, 2018

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) had sought a court injunction to stop him announcing his dcecision, saying that until his status as NPA head was clarified by the courts, he should withhold his decision. The court rejected Casac's arguments.

Abrahams then said he wished to inform President Zuma and all relevant stakeholders of his decision before making it public.

Abrahams had earlier, on 23 February, confirmed that he had received the recommendations from his team on whether to prosecuteformer president Jacob Zuma.

Abrahams’s decision is expected to pave the way forward on the corruption allegations against Zuma, dating back more than a decade.

"The NDPP has received the memorandum outlining the recommendations of the team, he will peruse it and advise on the way forward in due course," NPA spokesperson Advocate Luvuyo Mfaku said in an advisory to media.

Zuma filed papers with the NPA on January 31. In the paper, Zuma gave reasons why he should not face fraud and corruption charges.

The NPA had set an initial deadline of November 30, but after a request from Zuma, the former president was granted a seven-week extension.

On November 30, South Africa’s biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), filed papers with the NPA outlining why 783 counts of corruption, fraud, money laundering, and racketeering against Zuma, should immediately be reinstituted.

The Supreme Court of Appeal last year refused the NPA and Zuma leave to appeal a high court ruling which set aside the 2009 decision to drop the charges which relate to South Africa's multi-billion rand arms deal.

Zuma, 75, resigned as President of South Africa on February 14 under severe pressure from his party, the ruling African National Congress, bringing an end to his nine scandal-riddled years at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

African News Agency

