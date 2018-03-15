Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Abrahams to brief Zuma on corruption charges

  • South Africa
File: Former president Jacob Zuma will learn soon if he will face corruption charges. Photo: Tiksa Negeri / REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has reached a crossroads.

Prosecutors are set to announce whether Zuma will face corruption charges in the next day or two.

The NPA said its head Shaun Abrahams will first inform Zuma, then the public.

WATCH: NPA briefs Parliament

On Wednesday, Abrahams welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling that he may announce his decision on the prosecution of Zuma.

He also told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts that he is not giving Zuma any special treatment.

"I've got to notify the people involved. Thereafter I'll notify the country of what the decision is in respect of the matter," said Abrahams.

