Absa redefines brand identity with new logo

  • South Africa
The new Absa bank logo launched in July 2018. Photo: Absa

JOHANNESBURG - Barclays Africa Group has been officially renamed and started trading as Absa Group Limited on Wednesday.

The group says the name change marks the end of a century of Barclays on the continent.

ABSA will no longer just be a South African brand.

The bank will have presence in 12 African countries and plans to open international offices in the UK and the US.

Two years ago, Barclays International announced that it would be selling its stake in Barclays Africa to focus more on the United States and Britain.

