Absa redefines brand identity with new logo

JOHANNESBURG - Barclays Africa Group has been officially renamed and started trading as Absa Group Limited on Wednesday.

The group says the name change marks the end of a century of Barclays on the continent.

When the time came to re-imagine a new Absa, we looked to the people of Africa for inspiration. It’s through their creativity, ingenuity and audacity that they get things done. We call this #Africanacity. Meet the new us - an Absa inspired by Africa: https://t.co/aU951m0Knz pic.twitter.com/RgcmWuswK0 — Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) July 11, 2018

ABSA will no longer just be a South African brand.

The bank will have presence in 12 African countries and plans to open international offices in the UK and the US.

Two years ago, Barclays International announced that it would be selling its stake in Barclays Africa to focus more on the United States and Britain.

