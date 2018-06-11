Accused in Coligny sunflower murder trial back in court

Coligny murder accused Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte appeared at the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Friday. Photo: Molaole Montsho/ANA

RUSTENBURG - The trial of two North West farm workers accused of killing sixteen-year-old Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu in Coligny resumes in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Monday.

Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Phillip Schutte, 34 are facing charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, theft and pointing a firearm.

The State alleges the two killed Mosweu, 16, on April 20, 2017, at Scotland informal settlement in Coligny after accusing him of stealing a sunflower from their employer Pieter Kasten's field at the Rietveli farm.

The State further charged that the two intimidated and kidnapped Pakisi, stole his cellphone and threatened him with a firearm.

The pair claim they were taking Mosweu to the police in Coligny after they found him stealing a sunflower in their employer's field when he jumped from the van.

Judge Ronnie Hendricks on Friday postponed the trial to Monday after state witness Bonakele Pakisi, 28, fell ill while being cross-examined by the defence.

Pakisi claimed he saw Schutte push Mosweu out of a moving van driven by Doorewaard.

Mosweu's death triggered violent community protests that left a trail of destruction in the small maize growing town and divided the town along racial lines.

Both accused were earlier granted bail of R5,000.

African News Agency