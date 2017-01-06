ACSA announces reduction in tariffs

JOHANNESBURG - Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has announced a massive reduction in tariffs.

They're dropping airport charges by more than 35 percent from the beginning of April.

The new tariffs will affect landing and parking fees for planes and service charges for passengers.

Costs will vary according to the maximum take-off weight of an aircraft and its length of stay.

Airlines will have to decide on how to factor in the new costs into passenger ticket prices.

ACSA has also announced that tariffs will rise by nearly six percent in 2018 and over seven percent in 2019.

eNCA