ACSA slashes airport costs by 35.5%

JOHANNESBURG - Airports Company South Africa says it will reduce airport charges by 35.5 percent from the April 1st, 2017.

The reduction applies to passenger service charges, aircraft landing and parking fees.

"Airport Company South Africa can guarentee that there will be a decrease in the passenger services charge as from the 1st of April. It will go from R127 to R82," ACSA spokesperson Refentse Shinners announced.

Shinners said airlines were at liberty to decide whether the reduced airport costs would translate into reduced ticket prices.

"Savings that will be derived from aircraft landing and parking charges will be entirely up to the airlines in terns of what they do with that saving," Shinners said.

