Address by Ramaphosa ends Khoisan 4 hunger strike

PRETORIA 24 December 2017 - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa met with a group of Khoisan activists striking on the lawns of the Union Buildings. They have been on a hunger strike for more than three weeks. One of the activists has been admitted to hospital. Video: eNCA

[JUST HAPPENED] Ramaphosa meets with #Khoisan4 after the activists were camped out for 24 days to see him or President Zuma. pic.twitter.com/RgRdBWxjSX — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 24, 2017

They had waited 23 days for this meeting after walking from the Eastern Cape and have been on a hunger strike for more than three weeks.

Emotions all around as the #Khoisan4 will be home for Christmas. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally met with the activists. pic.twitter.com/cVZJnTPyiw — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 24, 2017

One of the activists has been admitted to hospital.

They had called on President Jacob Zuma or his deputy to meet them over issues of land and identity.

The group also spent some time outside the Nasrec Expo Centre last week, hoping to meet ANC leaders.

Ramaphosa promised the activists that he was taking their demands seriously and they would be given consideration by government.

The Khoisan activists expressed their appreciation that Ramaphosa had broken from his pre-Christmas schedule to meet with them.

They said they hoped they would now be able to be home for Christmas themselves.

"This morning, I spoke to the Lord and I said I leave it all in your hands... My dreams have now come true," said one of the activists.

The activists are expected to fly to Port Elizabeth on Sunday in order to get home in time to spend Christmas with their families.

eNCA