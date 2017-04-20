Affidavit on Phahlane reveals allegations of corruption

File. More explosive allegations surface against Acting National Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane (pictured) in an affidavit filed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. Photo: African News Agency

JOHANNESBURG - Shocking allegations against Acting National Police Commissioner, Kgomotso Phahlane have surfaced in an affidavit filed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

The document relates to a controversial house in Pretoria -- the Acting Commissioner is under investigation over the funding of his home, among a series of other accusations against him.

The Ipid says Phahlane lied about its investigation into him.

Officials claim Phahlane was hostile when questioned about the corruption investigation, and refused to answer questions.

The directorate has been investigating how Phahlane paid for a property, believed to be worth R8-million and cars worth R4.3-million.

IPID is also probing Phahlane's relationship with an SAPS service provider, after an R80,000 sound system was installed at his home.

Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula has responded through his spokesperson. He confirms he's aware of the matter and has seen the affidavit.

This week he reportedly met with Ipid and was briefed on a range of issues. At this moment, however, he won’t comment on this specific issue nor on the affidavit as it is before the courts.

Mbalula's spokesperson said he will observe the proceedings and comment at an appropriate time.

*eNCA specialist reporter Karyn Maughan details the background to the story:

