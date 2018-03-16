AfriBusiness lodges application to oppose Gauteng land claim

JOHANNESBURG - South African business lobby AfriBusiness said on Friday it had successfully lodged its application opposing a massive land claim by the Bakwena Ba Mare a Phagole community affecting large areas in the southern parts of Gauteng province.

The claim, originally filed with the Land Claims Commission in 1995, affects hundreds of individuals and companies in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

"AfriBusiness has received confirmation from its attorneys that the business rights watchdog’s application to intervene and subsequently oppose the Bakwena Ba Mare a Phagole land claim has successfully been served on all the relevant parties and government institutions," AfriBusiness said on Friday.

The business rights group says the claim by the Bakwena Ba Mare a Phagole, who insist they were dispossed of the land, has no merit and has submitted a research report contesting it.

"Even though the merits of the claim are not on the table for discussion before the Commission yet, it is in the interest of justice that this report, as well as all public comments, be considered to assist the Commission in making an informed decision about the validity of the claim,” said Armand Greyling, Law and Policy Analyst at AfriBusiness.

The Land Claims Commission will hold a stakeholder meeting on the land claim on March 19.

African News Agency