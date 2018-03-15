Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Africa's first ATM pharmacy to be launched

  • South Africa
File: The groundbreaking system allows people to get their medication within three minutes. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - Patients with chronic illnesses in Alexandra, north of Joburg, will no longer have to stand in long queues to get their medication.

The Gauteng Health Department will launch Africa's first ATM pharmacy.

The groundbreaking system allows people to get their medication within three minutes.

It's hoped this will cut congestion at public healthcare facilities.

Patients and pharmacists interact with a Skype-like interface.

Robotic technology then dispenses the medicine.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close