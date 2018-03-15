Africa's first ATM pharmacy to be launched

File: The groundbreaking system allows people to get their medication within three minutes. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - Patients with chronic illnesses in Alexandra, north of Joburg, will no longer have to stand in long queues to get their medication.

The Gauteng Health Department will launch Africa's first ATM pharmacy.

The groundbreaking system allows people to get their medication within three minutes.

It's hoped this will cut congestion at public healthcare facilities.

Patients and pharmacists interact with a Skype-like interface.

Robotic technology then dispenses the medicine.

eNCA