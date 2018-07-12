AfriForum gives BLF the cold shoulder

RANDBURG 12 July 2018 - AfriForum says it won't be pressing charges against BLF members, after scuffles outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, where Duduzane Zuma was appearing for culpable homicide Video: eNCA

JOHSNNESBURG - Afriforum says pressing charges against BLF would be giving the group the attention it doesn’t deserve.

This follows a scuffle outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning, during Duduzane Zuma’s appearance in court.

"The BLF only survives because of two things, funding from the Guptas and thrive on publicity. It’s quite clear they are seeking publicity. If we press charges that would be giving them publicity they don’t deserve, we would rather move on," said Kallie Kriel, AfriForum CEO.

eNCA