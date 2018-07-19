UPDATE: Thandi Modise questions AfriForum motives in animal cruelty case

File: AfriForum will privately prosecute National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise on charges of animal cruelty at her farm. The lobby group says there's prima facie evidence to prosecute Modise successfully. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The chairperson fo the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Thandi Modise has responded to the news that AfriForum will privately prosecute her on charges of animal cruelty.

The lobby group says there's prima facie evidence to prosecute Modise successfully.

Dozens of animals were found dead at her farm in North West in 2014.

It transpired the animals, including pigs, chickens, and goats, had been without water and food for a long time.

AfriForum says the animal cruelty on the farm is the worst abuse and that justice must prevail.

In a statement issued by Parliament, Modise said she has noted the announcement by AfriForum.

"It is important to note that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had abandoned its case, citing the absence of prospects for successful prosecution," reads the statement.

"This is because she had delegated people she trusted to look after the farm while she is away fulfilling her parliamentary responsibilities as head of the NCOP in Cape Town. Upon learning of the matter, she swiftly intervened and placed appropriate measures to address the situation and cooperated fully in the investigative process."

Modise says she respects the rule of law and the principle of equality before the law.

"However, she regards the motives of this grouping curious as they smack of abuse of judicial processes for narrow political ends," reads the statement.

Modise will study the papers as and when they are presented to determine an appropriate cause of action. "In the interim, she will not be entertaining any threats or intentions by the grouping in the media."

#GerrieNel #AfriForumVervolg 'Die dieremishandeling op #ThandiModise se plaas was van die ergste waarmee ons by die @NSPCA_SA nóg te make gehad het. Die diere is aan hul eie genade oorgelaat en talle diere het van die honger gevrek. Daar was karkasse orals.' @NSPCA_SA pic.twitter.com/pjGKEE4RbX — Solidariteit (@solidariteit) July 19, 2018

#GerrieNel beplan om #ThandiModise binne die volgende drie maande vir dieremishandeling te vervolg. Die saak behoort in Potchefstroom aangehoor te word. "Hierdie saak kan moontlik in die Hooggeregshhof aangehoor word." #AfriForumVervolg @afriforum @NSPCA_SA @kalliekriel pic.twitter.com/YXG6v8LW9X — Solidariteit (@solidariteit) July 19, 2018

eNCA