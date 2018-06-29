Afro Voice newspaper to cease publishing

File: Afro Voice owner Mzwandile Manyi has announced that the newspaper will be closing down. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Daily newspaper Afro Voice, formerly known as the New Age, is set to close down at the end of June.

On Thursday afternoon, the newspaper's staff were told that the newspaper will be shut down "due to some legal issues" and the staff were asked to stay at home until further notice. They were promised their July salaries despite the newspaper no longer going into print.

Imagine being told 30 min before knock off time that you shouldn't come back tomorrow because the company is closing down-------- @tumisole #afrovoice I'm hurt — Nontokozo Gxumisa (@ntoshybabe) June 28, 2018

According to journalists, the announcement was made by Chairman Mzwanele Manyi.

Manyi was not available for comment.

After a vendor financing deal was settled, Manyi's Afrotone Media Holdings unveiled the rebranded television news channel and daily newspaper on April 23.

The rebranding saw changes in editorial policy in line with the Press Code.

The ANN7 news channel is now known as Afro Worldview.

The company said that this was a ''strategic decision'' to break away from the scandal-ridden fugitive Gupta family, who sold the media platforms to Manyi through vendor financing, suggesting the Guptas loaned Manyi the money to buy their media entities.

The television news channel's contract on Multichoice Dstv platform ends on August 30, following Multichoice' decision not to renew the ANN7 contract.



The media outlets have in recent times been marred by internal staff problems ranging from late payment of salaries to allegations of undocumented staffers, most of whom were brought in by the Guptas from India. Afro Worldview has launched a fresh bidding for a 24-hour news channel on Dstv so it can continue broadcasting, the company said at the time.

African News Agency