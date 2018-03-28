Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Kathrada honoured on anniversary

  • South Africa
File: The Kathrada Foundation will open a commemoration to its namesake at Constitution Hill on Wednesday evening. Photo: Ragani Achary

JOHANNESBURG – Wednesday marks a year since the passing of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada.

A photographic exhibition in his honour will open at Johannesburg's Constitution Hill on Wednesday night.

WATCH: Prayer service for the late Ahmed Kathrada

The site will eventually house a permanent exhibition in the anti-apartheid activist's memory.

Kathrada's wife, anti-apartheid activist and former health minister Barbara Hogan, along with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, will be among the guests..

 

 

Kathrada, 87, passed away at the Donald Gordon Hospital in Johannesburg after a short illness last year.

eNCA

