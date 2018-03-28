Kathrada honoured on anniversary

JOHANNESBURG – Wednesday marks a year since the passing of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada.
A photographic exhibition in his honour will open at Johannesburg's Constitution Hill on Wednesday night.
The site will eventually house a permanent exhibition in the anti-apartheid activist's memory.
Kathrada's wife, anti-apartheid activist and former health minister Barbara Hogan, along with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, will be among the guests..
- @KathradaFound remembering Ahmed Kathrada tomorrow at constitutional hill 18h00. pic.twitter.com/DnUM7JrIzL— Neeshan Balton (@NeeshanB) March 27, 2018
The line up of speakers for the Ahmed Kathrada 1 year tribute and inauguration of the permanent Ahmed Kathrada exhibition at @VisitConHill includes: Barbara Hogan, Pravin Gordhan, Frank Chikane, Max Sisulu and Nompendulo Mkhatshwa #RememberKathrada pic.twitter.com/Yc35rwVSbT— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) March 27, 2018
Kathrada, 87, passed away at the Donald Gordon Hospital in Johannesburg after a short illness last year.
