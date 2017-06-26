Ahmed Timol inquest reopens

File: Ahmed Timol. It‘s more than 45 years since teacher and anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol died in police custody.

JOHANNESBURG - The inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol reopens on Monday, 45 years after his death.

Members of his family carried out a private investigation, after which they presented strong evidence to the NPA last year.

They argue that apartheid-era magistrate JJ de Villiers erred in his findings when he found that Timol, a teacher and South African Communist Party member, had not been tortured during his detention.

Timol was arrested in Johannesburg in 1971 and allegedly jumped to his death from a narrow tenth floor window at what was then John Vorster Square Police Station, since renamed to Johannesburg Central Police Station, five days after being detained.

He was the first political detainee known to have died at John Vorster Square at the hands of the Security Police.

No-one was ever prosecuted for his death.

A documentary on his life and the circumstances of his death, “Indians Can’t Fly”, directed by Enver Samuel, was released in 2015.

Judge Billy Mothle will head up the new inquest.

