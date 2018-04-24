Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Ailing SAA to appear before Scopa to give annual report

File: South African Airways will appear before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts to present its annual report on Tuesday. Photo: AFP / Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) will appear before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts to present its annual report on Tuesday.

The national courier will brief the committee on its 2016/2017 financial statements.

It will also explain its wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

SAA made a loss of about R3,7-billion over nine months.

This was attributed to lower revenue and higher operating costs due to the increased fuel price.

The government once again rescued the crippled airline with a R3-billion bailout last year.

