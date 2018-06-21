Van Reenen's Pass reopens in both directions

File: South African truck drivers were protesting over a wage dispute and also against the employment of foreigners. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

DURBAN – Motorists can breathe a sigh of relief as all lanes going in both directions at Van Reenen’s Pass between Harrismith and Tugela Plaza/Ladysmith were re-opened to traffic again on Thursday morning.

The N3 freeway, linking Johannesburg and Durban, had been blocked by truck drivers at Van Reenen's Pass on Wednesday.

South African truck drivers were protesting over a wage dispute and also against the employment of foreigners.

All lanes have now been opened in both directions on the N3. 62 drivers were arrested for public violence and between 60 and 70 trucks have been towed away. #VanReenenPass — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) June 21, 2018

The N3 Toll Concession said between 60 and 70 trucks had to be towed away after protestors blocked the national route.

N3 looking a lot better than it did a little while ago. Truck owners are now coming to the #VanReenen police station to claim their vehicles, which were towed away after the protest. pic.twitter.com/7nlbnWpI2K — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) June 21, 2018

Heavy vehicles were stacked over at least a 10km distance in both directions of the N3 Toll Route in the vicinity of Van Reenen. Large volumes of traffic were also diverted away from the area.

Emergency services cleared the northbound section for traffic last night; and re-opened the southbound lanes this morning, the N3 Toll Concession added.

“N3TC expresses its gratitude to all services and road users for the sterling support received at this challenging time,” said N3 Concession Toll commercial manager Con Roux.

“We expect busy traffic conditions today as the backlog of traffic continues to be cleared; and request both truckers and motorists to be extra cautious and patient.”

