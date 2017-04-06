All marches around Pretoria are illegal: Phahlane

File: Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane briefed the media about Friday's planned protests in Pretoria. Photo: eNCA

PRETORIA - Acting Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says all the marches planned in the capital for Friday are illegal.

However, police will be on the ground to enforce the law during Friday's demonstrations, Phahlane said.

Breaking: Phahlane says marches in Tshwane are illegal. 'Organisers failed to ensure approval from relevant authorities.' @eNCA — Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) April 6, 2017

"We do not have any of the documents for the marches or protest action planned around Pretoria," Phahlane emphasised.

The commissioner followed the statement by reading letters from city officials that denied applicants permission to march on April 7.

This story is developing, more will follow.

eNCA