All systems go for 2018 academic year: Lesufi

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi gave the green light, saying there’s enough teachers to satisfy the demand. He was responding to concerns that almost 20-thousand pupils have yet to be placed at a school.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng schools are ready to start the new academic year.

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi gave the green light, saying there’s enough teachers to satisfy the demand.

He was responding to concerns that almost 20 000 pupils have yet to be placed at a school.

Lesufi says the department will be dealing with queries next weekend 13 and 14 Jan.

"Because we anticipate a huge volume of parents that feel they haven’t received the final confirmation, we have dedicated Saturday and Sunday for all walk ins. So if a parent has not received a placement in all our districts you can walk in and make an enquiry and we will be able to tell you we have placed your child here," says Lesufi.

eNCA