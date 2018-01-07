Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

All systems go for 2018 academic year: Lesufi

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi gave the green light, saying there’s enough teachers to satisfy the demand. He was responding to concerns that almost 20-thousand pupils have yet to be placed at a school.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng schools are ready to start the new academic year.

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi gave the green light, saying there’s enough teachers to satisfy the demand.

READ: Gauteng education department facing financial crisis: Lesufi

He was responding to concerns that almost 20 000 pupils have yet to be placed at a school.

Lesufi says the department will be dealing with queries next weekend 13 and 14 Jan.

"Because we anticipate a huge volume of parents that feel they haven’t received the final confirmation, we have dedicated Saturday and Sunday for all walk ins. So if a parent has not received a placement in all our districts you can walk in and make an enquiry and we will be able to tell you we have placed your child here," says Lesufi.

