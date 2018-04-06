AllBlackWithADoek a loud and proud tribute to Mam' Winnie

eNCA staff taking part in the #AllBlackWithADoek which is a tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who passed away on Monday. Photo: Dudu Mathebula/ eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Women flooded social media on Friday with pictures of themselves wearing all black and doeks after a call by the ANC to honour Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

LISTEN: @moflavadj @MasechabaNdlovu Chat to development practitioner

and a youth and gender activist, Nombulelo Manyathela chat about the #allblackwithadoek initiative for tomorrow. How it came about and more... #TheDriveOnMetro pic.twitter.com/S91dYXknrq — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) April 5, 2018

#AllBlackWithADoek I never underestimate the Power of a Doek. It raised us, nurtured us, sacrificed, birthed untouchables. Days like this we’re reminded We Are Gods! Why they tremble before us. When we lift our fists. Xa siti #WinnieMadikizelaMandela We’re POWER! #RespekTheDoek pic.twitter.com/uKMHFdAjoB — Nontobeko Sibisi (@Nontobek0Sibisi) April 6, 2018

The hashtag AllBlackWithADoek was trending.

“Winnie Madikizela Mandela did not die. She multiplied,” the ANC said in a statement.

My colleagues are within #AllBlackWithADoek pic.twitter.com/s1htNlxwER

— Xolie ---- (@licy_tatsi) April 6, 2018

#OnToday South African women today are wearing all black with a doek, beret or head scarf in honour of Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela who passed away on the 2nd of April #AllBlackWithADoek Photo: ANC/Twitter pic.twitter.com/dFn1RWHhtN — This Is Africa (@ThisIsAfricaTIA) April 6, 2018

#AllBlackWithADoek in honour of Mama Winnie. Tag us in your pictures and let's celebrate a life well lived.#RIPMamaWinnie pic.twitter.com/YiNzHKta66 — Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) April 6, 2018

Honouring our mother of the nation#AllBlackWithADoek pic.twitter.com/a8JpLpWt2U — naledi mdyesha (@mdyesha) April 6, 2018

eNCA