AllBlackWithADoek a loud and proud tribute to Mam' Winnie

JOHANNESBURG – Women flooded social media on Friday with pictures of themselves wearing all black and doeks after a call by the ANC to honour Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
The #AllBlackWithADoek from POWER House pic.twitter.com/P77g8SB731— Bo... (@Stikzx) April 6, 2018
LISTEN: @moflavadj @MasechabaNdlovu Chat to development practitioner— METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) April 5, 2018
and a youth and gender activist, Nombulelo Manyathela chat about the #allblackwithadoek initiative for tomorrow. How it came about and more... #TheDriveOnMetro pic.twitter.com/S91dYXknrq
#AllBlackWithADoek I never underestimate the Power of a Doek. It raised us, nurtured us, sacrificed, birthed untouchables. Days like this we’re reminded We Are Gods! Why they tremble before us. When we lift our fists. Xa siti #WinnieMadikizelaMandela We’re POWER! #RespekTheDoek pic.twitter.com/uKMHFdAjoB— Nontobeko Sibisi (@Nontobek0Sibisi) April 6, 2018
The hashtag AllBlackWithADoek was trending.
“Winnie Madikizela Mandela did not die. She multiplied,” the ANC said in a statement.
My colleagues are within #AllBlackWithADoek pic.twitter.com/s1htNlxwER
— Xolie ---- (@licy_tatsi) April 6, 2018
#AllBlackWithADoek RIP Momma Winnie pic.twitter.com/OCZBzHbHbJ— Zamambo (@Ezasembo) April 6, 2018
#AllBlackWithADoek— Nandi Jola (@nandijproject) April 6, 2018
From Northern Ireland with --
R.I.P #WinnieMadikizelaMandela pic.twitter.com/0LEYzLdenc
#OnToday South African women today are wearing all black with a doek, beret or head scarf in honour of Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela who passed away on the 2nd of April #AllBlackWithADoek Photo: ANC/Twitter pic.twitter.com/dFn1RWHhtN— This Is Africa (@ThisIsAfricaTIA) April 6, 2018
#AllBlackWithADoek @imanrappetti @POWER987News @power987 Together in mama Winnie's spirit. pic.twitter.com/fxnU6RLGru— Bo... (@Stikzx) April 6, 2018
"What matters is what I mean to my people..." #AllBlackWithADoek #WinnieMadikizelaMandela pic.twitter.com/l6HeTs6KjC— #ArtofAnAfrican (@mapz_takeaphoto) April 6, 2018
In honour of #MamaWinnie #AllBlackWithADoek #RIPWinnieMandela #Amandla pic.twitter.com/M6PMU33ZGQ— Masego (@Masego_C) April 6, 2018
#AllBlackWithADoek in honour of Mama Winnie. Tag us in your pictures and let's celebrate a life well lived.#RIPMamaWinnie pic.twitter.com/YiNzHKta66— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) April 6, 2018
Honouring our mother of the nation#AllBlackWithADoek pic.twitter.com/a8JpLpWt2U— naledi mdyesha (@mdyesha) April 6, 2018
The #AllBlackWithADoek from POWER House pic.twitter.com/Dhmd3Fr5m5— Masego Serape (@Masego) April 6, 2018
#AllBlackWithADoek She multiplied pic.twitter.com/enUHWj5rGE— Nkgakile (@Nkgakile) April 6, 2018
#AllBlackWithADoek RIP Winnie Mandela pic.twitter.com/Rw59rwby7n— Milicent Chanetsa (@DJCupCake_Milly) April 6, 2018
A tribute to a fearless woman#AllBlackWithADoek pic.twitter.com/ffE16xyVWN— Azania (@Azania_) April 6, 2018
