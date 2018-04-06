Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

#AllBlackWithADoek a loud and proud tribute to Mam' Winnie

  • South Africa
eNCA staff taking part in the #AllBlackWithADoek which is a tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who passed away on Monday. Photo: Dudu Mathebula/ eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Women flooded social media on Friday with pictures of themselves wearing all black and doeks after a call by the ANC to honour Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

 

 

The hashtag AllBlackWithADoek was trending.

“Winnie Madikizela Mandela did not die. She multiplied,” the ANC said in a statement.

 

My colleagues are within #AllBlackWithADoek pic.twitter.com/s1htNlxwER

— Xolie ---- (@licy_tatsi) April 6, 2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

