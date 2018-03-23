Suspensions after alleged sexual assault at Unisa child centre

File: Unisa says it has taken note of and is gravely concerned about allegations of sexual harassment and/or rape at its centre for early childhood education. Photo: Pixabay / mojzagrebinfo

JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) on Friday said it has taken note of and is gravely concerned about allegations of sexual harassment and or possibly rape against one of its employees at its Centre for Early Childhood Education (UCECE).

"We want to state, categorically, that Unisa has zero-tolerance towards all forms of harassment in the workplace and where complaints of harassment are brought to its attention, they are fully investigated and pursued vigorously, until they reach finality," the Pretoria-based university said by stamen this afternoon.

The institution says it has "as a matter of procedure" placed two employees on suspension.

"The university has also noted that the same matter has been reported to the South African Police Services (SAPS), who are conducting their own investigation. The university undertakes to co-operate fully with the SAPS investigation," it went on to say.

"At this point, we wish to appeal to all stakeholders to give these two processes a chance until finality is reached on both. Management further encourages any other employees and students experiencing incidents of harassment to report these matters to the right functionaries and through appropriate channels."

eNCA