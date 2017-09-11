Alleged bogus lawyer conducting own defence is not trial ready

Wardle who is conducting her own defence, is no stranger to the courts and has a previous conviction of fraud. Photo: SABC

PORT ELIZABETH – The case against alleged fake lawyer, Brenda Wardle, was once again postponed in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

The so called legal analyst, who is conducting her own defence, is still not trial ready the court heard.

Storms in life are temporary and after they are gone your rainbow will come bursting through giving promise of better days ahead! — Brenda Wardle (@BrendaWardle) June 29, 2017

Wardle who has regularly provided analysis to news organisations for years, shot to fame during the highly publicised murder trial of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius.

She was interviewed on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) TV and published a book titled: “To Kill a Fragile Rose: The State’s Case Against Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius”.

The 56-year-old is accused of pretending to be a lawyer and offering “services” to a convicted murderer.

The case has been postponed on several occasions for reasons range from Wardle’s health woes while incarcerated at prison and her request to be held in a single cell as to enable her to prepare for trial.

The State alleges that during April 2009 and August 2013, Wardle was paid R538,766 to assist jailed Stephanus van Aardt, who was requesting early release on parole.

Fraud accused @BrendaWardle (56) who impersonated a lawyer back in PE court today. Been in custody since June after she was denied bail pic.twitter.com/GL3MrsnHUu — AlgoaFMNews (@AlgoaFMNews) August 11, 2017

The State alleges that Wardle pretended to be an attorney, but she failed to bring an application for Van Aardt’s early release.

Van Aardt, an Eastern Cape dairy farmer in Somerset East, who was convicted of murder in 2007 and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for the assault and death of 15-year-old Eliot Magabane, was as a result not eligible to have his term of imprisonment converted.

The so-called legal analyst and author was arrested in East London earlier in June, after evading court for more than a year.

She was subsequently denied bail.

The case was postponed until September 26.

African News Agency