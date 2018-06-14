Alleged cash-in-transit kingpin arrested in Limpopo

File: An alleged cash-in-transit kingpin has been arrested in Limpopo. There has been a spate of cash-in-transit robberies across the country and this has prompted police to look into these crimes. Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

JOHANNESBURG – An alleged cash-in-transit kingpin has been arrested in Limpopo.

According to police, the suspect and six accomplices were arrested and found in possession of suspected stolen vehicles, which police believe was on the way to a robbery.

The Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Teams received information about seven suspects who were scouting the route where a cash-in-transit vehicle would pass in the Marble Hall policing precinct, Groblersdal Cluster.

“The police found the suspects waiting to ambush the CIT [cash-in-transit] vehicle in the bushes next to the road. On confrontation, the suspects tried to flee the scene and also attempted to dispose of their cellphones, but they were cornered and apprehended on the scene,” national police said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigations led the team to police barracks where one of the arrested suspect’s girlfriend, allegedly a 37-year-old police constable, had parked the getaway vehicle for the suspects.”

Police said suspects are known cash-in-transit accused and some of them are currently on bail for CIT cases across the country.

Police recovered four stolen vehicles, gloves, balaclavas, 21 cellphones and false vehicle registration number plates.

The suspects will appear before Marble Hall Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a preliminary charge of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

National Commissioner, General Sitole commended police: “On the 4th of June 2018, we launched the National intelligence-driven multidisciplinary high visibility stabilisation operation and it is beginning to turn the tide against crime. This arrest stopped alleged cash in transit robbers in their tracks, basically foiling a planned CIT robbery.”

There has been a spate of cash-in-transit robberies across the country and this has prompted police to look into these crimes.

Police briefed Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police on Wednesday about plans to tackle the robberies.

Meanwhile, cash in transit security personnel have called for the problem to be addressed.

