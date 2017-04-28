Alleged coup plotter to appear in court

File. It’s believed some snipers were going to be employed to carry out the killings of at least 19 individuals were to have been targeted in the alleged assassination plot. Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG - A Gauteng man is appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly planning a coup.

The 33-year-old was arrested by the Hawks in Midrand on Wednesday.

Investigators say the matter has been on their radar since last year.

At least 19 individuals were to have been targeted in the alleged assassination plot.

It’s believed some snipers were going to be employed to carry out the killings.

Letters were also allegedly sent to certain companies to fund the operation.

It’s also alleged the man founded an Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime.

Officials are relying on documentary proof and electronic equipment seized from the man.

The Hawks says it is probing if he was working alone.

