Alleged gang leader survives another 'hit'

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police confirmed a shooting incident at a mall in Kuils River, outside Cape Town, in which one person was killed and alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, who survived several attempts on his life this year, was wounded.

"One person has been shot and killed at a shopping mall in Kuilsrivier. Another man was wounded during this incident," police said in a statement.

"Police are investigating a case of murder. Our crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area/scene for clues."

According to a bystander, who did not want to be named, shortly after gunshots rang out at the Soneike Mall, a bleeding Booysen was seen fleeing from a local restaurant at the complex. It is understood he was wounded in the arm.

There have been several attempts on Booysen's life, including a shooting at the Cape Town International Airport in October last year.

