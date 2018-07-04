Alleged rapist dies in custody after community beating

File: The alleged rapist died in custody after being beaten by community members responding to calls for help. Photo: WERNER BEUKES

JOHANNESBURG - A 28-year-old alleged rapist died in custody after he was arrested in connection with the rape of a 69-year-old woman in Uniondale, Western Cape Police said on Tuesday.

Captain Dumile Gwavu said on Monday night, Bongani Qubu allegedly kicked down the door of a woman, threatened her with a knife and raped her at Tuis Street Zone 9 Thembalethu.

“Qubu fell asleep on the bed after the rape and the woman called for help from the community who assaulted him. He was rescued by the police from the community and got medical treatment from an ambulance," said Gwavu.

Gwavu said Qubu was detained for rape at the Thembalethu police station where he died later. A case of murder was being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

"The community is urged not to take the law into their own hands and anyone who acts against the law will face the law," said Gwavu.

African News Agency