Amabhungane to release explosive report on Christo Wiese

File: Investigative journalism team Amabhungane has promised to release a damning report on business mogul Christo Wiese’s alleged tax dodging on Thursday. Photo: Reuters/Mike Hutchings/

JOHANNESBURG - Investigative journalism team Amabhungane has promised to release a damning report on business mogul Christo Wiese’s alleged tax dodging on Thursday.

Wiese has been implicated in what the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is describing as an elaborate tax-dodging scheme, and now the taxman wants R3,0-billion in back taxes and penalties.

It’s alleged, tax advisers at law firm ENS misled Wiese and as a result implicated him.

It seems the revenue collector drew a target on Wiese’s back around 2009 when British officials seized suitcases of cash he was trying to fly to Luxembourg.

In 2012, City Press and The Sunday Times reported that Wiese allegedly owed Sars R2-billion.

Amabhungane says the SARS letters used in their report arrived literally within a month of those articles.

The investigative team will drop the details of that story on Thursday.

eNCA