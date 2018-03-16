Amcu threatens to interdict Lonmin's platinum sale to Sibanye-StillWater.

File: Due to the weak platinum price and rising costs, the platinum producer has been battling financial problems since 2012. Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Elizabeth Sejake

JOHANNESBURG - Mining union Amcu is threatening to interdict the sale of Lonmin’s platinum interests to Sibanye-StillWater.

Amcu president Joseph Matunjwa said workers and the community had not been consulted.

Mathunjwa warned that the R5.1-billion sale would lead to thousands of job losses.

He said if Lonmin was determined to sell, it should consider alternative investors who have working class’s interests at heart.

Lonmin reported a 65-percent drop in profit in 2017, related to restructuring the business.

eNCA