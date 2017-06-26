Amcu trust hands over house to family of 'green blanket man'

FILE: The Marikana massacre which took place almost five years ago, exposed the poor living conditions of miners. Photo: Reuters / Skyler Reid

JOHANNESBURG - His friends and colleagues called him Mambush. But Mgcineni Noki became known as the Man in the Green Blanket.

He was shot and killed by police in August of 2012, along with other miners.

At last year's commemoration of the massacre, Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa undertook to build houses for the families of those who lost their lives.

The family of the green blanket man has become the first beneficiary of the initiative. They live in Mqanduli village in the Eastern Cape.

Mining union, Amcu, launched a trust fund which is starting to pay off.

Amcu said it wouldn't only focus on housing.

It will also help educate the children of the slain miners and assist their widows withskills development.

The Marikana massacre, which took place almost five years ago, exposed the poor living conditions of miners.

It also put the spotlight on government interventions to improve their lives.

Government is yet to finalise compensation for the victims.

Before he was booted out of the police minsitry, Nathi Nhleko told Parliament an amount of more than R1-billion had been set aside for victims.

Mathunjwa told those present at the handover not to be deterred by the long wait for compensation.

eNCA