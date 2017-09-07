ANC accuses Mashaba of breaking Council rules on no confidence motion

File: The African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg Region accused the city’s executive mayor, Herman Mashaba, of breaking council rules by making public that the party had filed a no confidence motion against him. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg Region on Thursday accused the city’s executive mayor, Herman Mashaba, of breaking council rules by making public that the party had filed a no confidence motion against him.

“The ANC Joburg Region notes with concern that Mayor Mashaba has issued a media statement on the two motions submitted by the ANC Joburg Caucus; one being a motion of no confidence on the Mayor Councillor Mashaba and the other a motion of no confidence on the Speaker of Council, Councilor Vasco da Gama,” said ANC Regional Spokesperson Jolidee Matongo.

“The media statement on this matter is against the rules of Council. Council rules state that documents remain embargoed until they are deliberated on at the Council meeting, which is open to the public or immediately after discussions at the Council meeting.

“The ANC will write to the Speaker today to request the Speaker of Council to refer Mayor Mashaba to the Ethics Committee for disciplinary action for contravening the rules of Council.”

Earlier on Thursday Mayor Mashaba, who is a member of the Democratic Alliance, said the ANC filed the no confidence motion against him on Wednesday.

“The ANC filed a motion of no confidence against me as Mayor of Johannesburg for the Council meeting taking place on 26 and 27 September. After only 13 months in office, this move should be dismissed as the antics of a desperate party trying to come to terms with its new role in opposition,” said Mashaba.



He said the ANC cited financial distress in the City as primary ground for the motion.

Commenting on the matter the ANC said: “We can confirm that motions of no confidence on Mayor Mashaba and Speaker Vasco da Gama have been submitted for debate and voting on at the September 2017 Council meeting.

“The merits of the motions will be tabled at the Council meeting. We advise Mayor Mashaba to reserve his arguments for the Council meeting. We thank Mayor Mashaba for accepting the challenge to debate and vote on the motions.”

African News Agency