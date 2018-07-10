ANC, alliance partners aim to reshape partnership

File: ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. The reconfiguration of alliance partnership was top of the agenda in the African National Congress led alliance political council. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – The reconfiguration of alliance partnership was top of the agenda in the African National Congress (ANC) led alliance political council, said ANC secretary General Ace Magashule on Tuesday.

Magashule addressed members of the media after the two-day meeting between the ANC, South African Communist Party (SACP), Congress of South African Trade Unions and SA and National Civic Organisation.

This meeting was the first of its kind since President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president of the ANC in Nasrec south of Johannesburg in December.

#ANCAlliance Magashule says the reconfiguration of the alliance was on the agenda and the SACP made a presentation. pic.twitter.com/6kuVmYD3cS — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 10, 2018

"The meeting discussed a wide range of issues considering the unity of our alliance," said Magashule.

He said an agreement to ensure an overwhelming victory for the ANC in the coming 2019 election was made.

Issues ranging from the social-economic challenges facing the country to the widely debated land issue were discussed including the meeting of the President with Zulu monarch.

"The meeting also received a briefing from the President on his meeting with King Goodwill Zwelithini. The alliance affirmed that we have no business in taking land owned by traditional leaders."

The SACP has been pushing for the reconfiguration of the alliance, which seeks to locate the tripartite alliance as the power, instead of the ANC making sole decisions in governance, also welcomed the outcome of the meeting.

A task team to finalize a common document of the alliance that will be discussed by all three organizations before an alliance summit is being set up.

eNCA