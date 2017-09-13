ANC at a major crossroads in KZN: analyst

File: Analysts and ANC veterans believe the court ruling nullifying the party's KwaZulu-National executive will have a domino effect on the party. Photo: eNCA

PIETERMARITZBURG – The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal is at a crossroads and only political maturity can ensure that it navigates its way out of a very difficult position, a political analyst said on Tuesday.

Mngomezulu said the two factions, one led by Sihle Zikalala and another by Senzo Mchunu, needed to have frank discussions and reconcile if the ruling party is to survive and remain in power.

He was speaking following the decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled that the 2015 provincial elective conference was unlawful and void.

Mngomezulu said the court process was likely to drag on and could have an impact on the national the elective conference in December.

Reporter @XoliMngambi asks #ANCKZN's Senzo Mchunu about Pres. Zuma's leadership of the ANC. DStv 403 / DStv Now pic.twitter.com/6xwHAcjSAc — eNCA (@eNCA) September 12, 2017

The removal of Mchunu as chairperson and a subsequent cabinet reshuffle would have a financial impact, Mngomezulu said.

“If the court decision stays as is, it means that you have MECs who may be said to be illegitimate because the premier who appointed them was himself an appointment by a structure not recognised by courts.

“Now the question is what about those MECs that were removed? Are they not entitled to normal remuneration, and does this not mean that those appointed following the reshuffle should pay back the money? These are questions that the ANC members should ask themselves.”

In addition to this, there was the appointment of mayoral candidates approved and announced by the provincial executive committee (PEC) last year.

Mngomezulu said some of the decisions taken by Premier Willies Mchunu as premier were likely to be scrutinised more following the court ruling.

Neither of the two factions would emerge victorious without affecting the ANC’s future, he said.

“They should sit down and have discussions as comrades because whatever happens has a huge impact on KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa and the ANC itself. So they owe it to themselves to handle the matter with the attention and the sensitivity it deserves. This is more of a political problem than a legal one and as such the two parties should work towards such a solution” Mngomezulu said.

In a brief comment on Tuesday, ANC spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli indicated that the PEC was likely to appeal the high court ruling as it believed that another court could reach a different verdict.

But ANC stalwart Murphy Morobe said the court ruling was a big blow to the ruling party.

"This is obviously very hard for one to digest, more in terms of the implication that underlies this ruling for the ANC. As veterans and stalwarts we have been making the point that a consultative conference would have been the best option the ANC would have had. Now what this judgment does, it stresses this point that something is terribly broken in the organisation. That even the credibility of the national conference is, in fact at stake, here," he said.

African News Agency