ANC calls for apartheid-era looting report to be released

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office revived an old investigation relating to Absa's purchase of Bankorp in 1992.

JOHANNESBURG - A preliminary version of the public protector's report into alleged apartheid era looting has been leaked; prompting calls from political parties demanding the full version be released.

Media reports suggest that Madonsela's successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane's recommended that Absa should pay back over R2-billion to the fiscus.

ANC secretary general, Gwede Mantashe says Madonsela's failure to release the report feeds into the notion that she was more interested in releasing the state capture report instead.

The report's findings are said to be rooted in a twenty-year-old probe by former British spy Michael Oately looking into billions of taxpayers money the apartheid regime paid over to corporate entities, including a bank that was eventually incorporated into today's Absa.

Advocate Thuli Madonsela stated,"When I left we had concluded the provisional report. It was really just an administrative error that prevented me from signing that report. Another question I'm not going to answer is; is the alleged current report the same as mine. History will just tell the truth about what I concluded and what is now on the table."

Key remedial action in Advocate Mkhwebane's provional report on Ciex saga...interest from Bankorp deal must be recovered from ABSA. pic.twitter.com/QIfn8rVO5S — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 13, 2017

In 2011, some fourteen years since the Oatley investigation, Thuli Madonsela entered the fray and agreed to look into whether the democratic government acted improperly in its handling of the findings of Oately's CIEX agency, as well as those of later probes by judge Dennis Davis and the Heath Special investigating unit.

Mantashe commented, "This report was written, kept under the lid, State of Capture report was written in a rush, released, totally clumsily in my view, and that's what raises the questions, because there is a report on that state debt. We'd like to see it. Let's allow it to be in the public and be debated."

The new public protector has refused to comment on the leaked report.

Advocate Mkhwenabe will also not be responding to suggestions she altered the report her predecessor left on her desk.



