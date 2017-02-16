Tough sanctions called for colluding banks

The South African Reserve Bank says it views the allegations of banks colluding in a serious light. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said it viewed the allegations of banks colluding in a serious light.

This comes after the Competition Commission referred a collusion case to the tribunal for prosecution against 18 local and international banks.

The banks are accused of colluding to fix the price of the rand.

The commission has been investigating a case of price fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign currency pairs, involving the rand since April 2015. It found banks colluded from at least 2007.

“The SARB will allow the legal processes now initiated to run their course, and will continue to monitor developments closely to inform any action that we may need to embark upon in accordance with our mandate and jurisdiction,” SARB said in statement.

Absa also responded to the commission's report.

“Following the decision of the South African Competition Commission to refer several banks including Absa Bank to the Competition Tribunal, Absa will continue to co-operate with the Commission during the prosecution of this matter. It should be noted that the Competition Commission has not sought any penalties against Absa,” it said in a statement.

The ANC called for a harsher sanction where the banks are found guilty.

“These acts of corruption have crudely exposed the ethical crisis in the South African banking sector. The act of manipulating the currency is an attack on the constitutional mandate of the South African Reserve Bank to protect the value of the South African currency,” the party said in a statement.

Africa News Agency