ANC can't investigate state intelligence services: Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it doesn't have the authority to investigate Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's claim that state intelligence services are conspiring against him.

ANC secretary general, Gwede Mantashe briefed journalists on Tuesday on preparations for the party's December elective conference.

Mantashe also reacted to the ongoing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Even though its members are killing each other in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and its Deputy President says state intelligence services are being used against him in his bid to become party president, the ANC is adamant all is on course for its upcoming elective conference.

The party says nominations for the next crop of leaders will soon start at branch general meetings under the supervision of regional executive committees.

And while there's an acceptance that the ANC is doomed if intelligence services are being used to neutralise political opponents – much in the same way it was in the run up to the Polokwane elective conference - the party has no plan to try and prevent this.

“The ANC has no direct authority over state institutions. When they listen to your conversations over the telephone, all we can say: ‘Hey this thing of being listened to is bad.’ And tell our comrades that run the state security ‘Please, lets not be listened to when we phone.’ That’s why you can’t ask what the ANC will do with state institutions," said Mantashe.

Mantashe says the use of state institutions to fight political battles dates back to the days of the apartheid government.He urged those raising their hands for the party’s top jobs not to resort to dirty tricks.

The governing party doesn't have a direct plan to combat the political killings that have escalated in KZN.

“We were in KZN even two weeks ago and we are going there on Monday. We are doing political work. Assassinations are political activities, but they are criminal. Therefore institutions of the state must do their work in ensuring anybody assassinating another will be arrested. Whether or not it’s political will emerge," said Mantashe.

The ANC is under mounting pressure as its crucial December elective conference approaches.

Mantashe warned ill-disciplined members that tough action will be taken against them.

