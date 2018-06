File: The ANC says anyone planning to go to court should be in a position to prove that they've exhausted all internal avenues. Photo: ANA / Getrude Makhafola

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC is confident that this weekend’s Limpopo elective conference will go ahead as planned.

A group of disgruntled party members are expected to approach the courts on Friday.

They are complaining that some processes were unlawful.

The ANC says anyone planning to go to court should be in a position to prove that they've exhausted all internal avenues.

eNCA